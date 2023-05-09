Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Papa Johns El Paso feeds over 500 nurses for National Nurses Week on Thursday, May 11th at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus

EL PASO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 11th Papa Johns El Paso will be making their largest donation this year to provide pizzas to over 500 nurses in honor of National Nurses Week. The pizzas will be donated to The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus Nurses.

"This is such an incredible gesture of Papa Johns to celebrate the work that our nurses do," said Linda Lawson, Group Chief Nursing Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. "Every one of our nurses is passionate in the care they provide and to have community partners recognize them for it, especially during National Nurses Week, is very rewarding and truly appreciated."

The pizza deliveries will occur throughout the day for lunch and dinner to feed both day and night shift nurses in honor of National Nurses Week.

"We would like to continue paying it forward to hospital medical care staff, urgent-care facilities, and first-responders," said Michael Abeyta, Senior Director of Operations for Papa Johns El Paso. "In honor of National Nurses Week, we want to show our support and appreciation for all they do each and every day."

Papa Johns El Paso employs approximately 200 people in the community. Please visit www.papajohns.com for more details. 

