|
09.05.2023 14:00:00
Papa Johns El Paso feeds over 500 nurses for National Nurses Week on Thursday, May 11th at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus
EL PASO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 11th Papa Johns El Paso will be making their largest donation this year to provide pizzas to over 500 nurses in honor of National Nurses Week. The pizzas will be donated to The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus Nurses.
"This is such an incredible gesture of Papa Johns to celebrate the work that our nurses do," said Linda Lawson, Group Chief Nursing Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. "Every one of our nurses is passionate in the care they provide and to have community partners recognize them for it, especially during National Nurses Week, is very rewarding and truly appreciated."
The pizza deliveries will occur throughout the day for lunch and dinner to feed both day and night shift nurses in honor of National Nurses Week.
"We would like to continue paying it forward to hospital medical care staff, urgent-care facilities, and first-responders," said Michael Abeyta, Senior Director of Operations for Papa Johns El Paso. "In honor of National Nurses Week, we want to show our support and appreciation for all they do each and every day."
Papa Johns El Paso employs approximately 200 people in the community. Please visit www.papajohns.com for more details.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/papa-johns-el-paso-feeds-over-500-nurses-for-national-nurses-week-on-thursday-may-11th-at-the-hospitals-of-providence-transmountain-campus-301818720.html
SOURCE Papa Johns El Paso
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.