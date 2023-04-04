Papa Johns In Deal With PJP Investments To Open 650 New Restaurants In India By 2033

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) announced Tuesday that it has expanded partnership with franchisee partner PJP Investments Group to open 650 restaurants in India by 2033.

The first of these new restaurants is scheduled to open in 2024 in Bangalore, followed by openings in other cities in South India and then across other regions of the country.

PJP CEO Tapan Vaidya said, "Building on the success of our partnership with Papa Johns in the Middle East, this expansion of the renowned brand in South Asia will introduce an enormous new customer base to the superior quality pizza that can come only from high-quality ingredients and our fresh, never-frozen original dough."

Within the next 10 years, PJP Investments plans to operate nearly 1,000 Papa Johns restaurants.

Papa Johns first partnered with PJP Investments to expand into the UAE in 2005. PJP Investments currently operates more than 100 Papa Johns restaurants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. It will open the first Papa Johns location in Iraq in 2024.

Papa Johns' new international franchisee FountainVest Partners plans to open more than 1,750 new Papa Johns restaurants in China by 2040.