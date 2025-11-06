Papa John`s International Aktie
Papa John's International Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $4.44 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $41.80 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.61 million or $0.32 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $508.15 million from $506.80 million last year.
Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $4.44 Mln. vs. $41.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $508.15 Mln vs. $506.80 Mln last year.
