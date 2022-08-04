|
04.08.2022 14:59:03
Papa John's International Q2 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Papa John's International (PZZA):
Earnings: $25.43 million in Q2 vs. $32.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.70 in Q2 vs. -$2.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Papa John's International reported adjusted earnings of $26.40 million or $0.74 per share for the period.
Revenue: $522.66 million in Q2 vs. $515.00 million in the same period last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Papa John`s International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Papa John`s International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.21
|Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)