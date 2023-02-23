Papa John's International Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International (PZZA) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.514 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $24.623 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Papa John's International reported adjusted earnings of $24.920 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $526.234 million from $528.885 million last year.

Papa John's International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $23.514 Mln. vs. $24.623 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $526.234 Mln vs. $528.885 Mln last year.