Papa John`s International Aktie

Papa John`s International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896795 / ISIN: US6988131024

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01.07.2026 16:49:21

Papa John's International Stock Falls 6%

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) shares fell 6.23 percent, or $2.29, to $34.48 on Wednesday possibly after the company announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ravi Thanawala yesterday. The company named Chris Collins, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Principal Accounting Officer, as interim CFO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

The stock is currently trading at $34.48, compared with its previous close of $36.77 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $34.58 and has traded between $33.72 and $36.00 during the session. Trading volume reached 492,732 shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1,061,032 shares.

Papa John's shares have traded in a 52-week range of $29.55 to $55.74.

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