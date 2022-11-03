|
03.11.2022 13:33:21
Papa John's Q3 Profit Plunges On Stagnant Revenues And Higher Costs; Misses View
(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), a restaurant business on Thursday reported vastly lower earnings for the third quarter ended September 25, 2022, amidst stagnant revenues and higher costs. The results also missed consensus estimates.
Net income for the period was $8.3 million or $0.23 per share as compared to $29.3 million or $0.79 per share in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
Adjusted income excluding items, especially the effect of legal settlements was $19.2 million or $0.54 per share, versus $30.6 million or $0.83 per share in the comparative prior period.
15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.61 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.
Operating income dropped to $19.5 million, from $38.6 million recorded in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
Revenue declined to $510.5 million, from $512.8 million in the third quarter of the previous period. Total comparable sales declined 3.4 percent in the current period versus a growth of 7.3 percent in the previous period.
14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $513.4 million.
Shares of Papa John's International are currently trading in pre-market at $71.25, down $2.26 or 3.07 percent from the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Papa John`s International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Papa John`s International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Papa John`s International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)