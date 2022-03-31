Papa Johns, Sun Holdings Enter Refranchising Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) has refranchised its majority stake in a joint venture between Papa Johns and Blue and Silver Ventures, Ltd. Sun Holdings, one of Papa Johns largest domestic franchise partners, has assumed control of 90 Papa Johns restaurants in Texas. Blue and Silver Ventures continues to be a limited partner in the venture and their share of ownership remains unchanged.

Amanda Clark, Papa John's Chief Development Officer, said: "We will continue to build new corporate restaurants as well as refranchise when we can provide our franchisees strategic scale to support the brand's long-term growth, with this deal as a great example."