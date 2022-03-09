|
09.03.2022 15:24:52
Papa John's Suspends All Corporate Operations In Russia
(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) said that it has suspended all corporate operations in Russia. It has ceased all operational, marketing and business support to, and engagement with, the Russian market, where all restaurants are owned by independent franchisees, and a master franchisee who controls operations and provides all supplies and ingredients for the restaurants through a supply chain that it owns and operates.
The company noted that it is not currently receiving any royalties from those franchised stores in Russia. Papa John's International does not own or operate any restaurants in Russia.
Papa John's said it stands with much of the globe in condemning aggression and violence. It hopes for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Papa John`s International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.21
|Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.21
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Ausblick: Papa John`s International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)