Paper Shortage Derails Major Abrdn Shareholder Vote

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Stop the presses! UK-based asset management firm Abrdn is unexpectedly delaying a shareholder vote on a potential £1.5 billion acquisition. Why? Ironically, Abrdn had to stop the presses.You've heard of chip shortages rankling the tech industry, and food shortages hitting restaurants and grocers. Now, a paper shortage has prevented Abrdn from printing and delivering a 120-page acquisition document to all 1.1 million of its shareholders.Continue reading