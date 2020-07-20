Paper Source Successful Wedding Invitation Collaboration with Renowned Bridal Authority Neil Lane Continues with Expanded Offerings

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neil Lane, the celebrated jewelry designer, collector and bridal authority, expands his wedding invitation collection with Paper Source, the premier destination for fine papers and invitations. Adding to Paper Source's best-in-market assortment of paper suites, the exclusive collection will feature 13 new invitation suites that bring to life Lane's signature aesthetic and natural eye for design with quality products from the paperie's WeddingShop.

"Creating beautiful and unique jewelry has always been my passion," said Neil Lane. "The Jewelry Box wedding invitation collection is inspired by some of my most favored pieces in my archive and features timeless details like gilded edges, gemstones and vintage touches. I was able to bring my creative expertise by balancing everlasting trends with This collection balances distinctive and ornate designs to create today's most sought-after trends for a one-of-a-kind capsule collection which, when paired with Paper Source's unmatched quality, serves as an enduring symbol of love."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with bridal expert and elite jewelry designer Neil Lane," said Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source. "Designer partnerships create personalized experiences for our customers, and Neil's expertise makes this collection a natural extension of our brand."

Paper Source is the only national invitation retailer to deliver both online and offline services, giving couples access to local experts that specialize in paper and printing, as well as event coordination. The Neil Lane wedding invitation collection will be featured as part of Paper Source's WeddingShop at Papersource.com/wedding and in all 135 store locations across the U.S. Paper Source looks forward to partnering with Neil Lane to provide couples with exclusive access to virtual events led by experts in the wedding industry, including one-on-one invitation consultation appointments and an all-access look into the development of this new collaboration.

Paper Source collaborated with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a world-leading brand development company and majority owner of the Neil Lane brand, to develop and launch the Neil Lane collection. Through this expanded partnership, Paper Source continues to be a pivotal brand partner as ABG further develops the Neil Lane™ narrative into key categories for couples, from their engagement, to their wedding day and beyond.

About Paper Source

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2018, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.papersource.com.

About Neil Lane

Neil Lane is a celebrated designer, collector, curator, and bridal authority. With an eye for style and elegance, Lane is an avid collector of rare jewels, sculptures and fine art. He has mastered the art of creating unique designs, inspired by influential periods in history with a contemporary flair. Lane is recognized as the official ring designer for ABC's The Bachelor franchise, and his signature couture designs have appeared on some of the world's most glamorous celebrities and red carpets. From the moment a couple makes their engagement official, throughout the planning phases, on their wedding day, and beyond, Lane is a part of their special love story. His aesthetic lends itself to both bridal and fashion jewelry through the Neil Lane ® collection exclusively* at Kay Jewelers®, and has inspired diverse collaborations that celebrate key moments in life and love. With curated wedding invitation suites at Paper Source, a tabletop collection with Fortessa that brings style and elegance to the home and his first book, Style Your Wedding With Neil Lane, published by DK | Penguin Random House, Lane is an authoritative voice for a couple's happily-ever-after. Lane continues to broaden his creative vision and expand his brand footprint through new partnerships with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Nine West, launching this year.

For more information, visit http://www.neillane.com

Follow Neil Lane on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

