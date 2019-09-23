Para Los Niños Partners With Claremont Lincoln University

CLAREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University, an online by design graduate school providing a socially conscious education, announced its partnership with the non-profit organization Para Los Niños. This partnership will drive the shared mission of "fostering pathways to success through excellent education, powerful families and strong communities."

With this agreement, Claremont Lincoln University will offer a scholarship toward tuition for PLN employees. This scholarship can be applied towards all CLU master's degree programs in addition to workshops, both online and on-site. CLU currently provides master's degrees in Human Resources Management, Social Impact, Peace and Social Justice, and in Organizational Leadership with concentrations in 7 disciplines: Civic Engagement, Ethics, Healthcare, Higher Education, Human Resources, Professional Studies, and Tech Management.

"This partnership has been a long time coming and we are excited about our prospective students," said Joseph Sallustio, CLU COO. "Graduating with a master's degree from CLU provides students with not only personal and career development, but through their socially conscious capstone work, students will continue to impact L.A.'s heart and soul-- its children, youth and families across cultures and communities."

"We are thrilled to share this opportunity with our staff," said Drew Furedi, PLN President and CEO. "Our staff of over 400 are true changemakers. We believe that acquiring a master's degree from CLU will not only help our employees sustain their individual and social impact, but they will also be catalysts for the L.A. region's growth and continued development."

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills. Their socially conscious online master's degrees teach the engagement skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. For more information about Claremont Lincoln University, visit https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/ .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/para-los-ninos-partners-with-claremont-lincoln-university-300923425.html

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University