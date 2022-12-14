London, UK, 14 December 2022

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (PAR): Adapted therapies to meet unmet demand

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is a late-stage Australian drug developer focused on developing injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS). The companys most advanced clinical programme is investigating injectable PPS (iPPS, Zilosul) as a potentially disease modifying treatment for knee osteoarthritis (kOA), a globally prevalent condition with unmet medical needs. We believe Paradigms comprehensive Phase III programme is designed to maximise the potential of iPPS in kOA. The company is also investigating the use of iPPS in mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) types I and VI, rare genetic diseases. At end-September 2022, the company had A$92.4m in cash, supported by an August 2022 capital raise of A$66.0m, which management expects will provide a runway into Q124. Additional cash will be needed to fund the final part of the Phase III programme.

R&D expenditure constitutes over 80% of Paradigms total operating expenses, resulting in an operating cash burn of A$32.2m in FY22. Management expects higher cash burn in future as the company progress its Phase III programme. Considering the current run-rate and recent equity financing, management estimates a cash runway into Q124; however, the company is actively pursuing an out-licensing partnership, payments from which could extend this runway.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Soo Romanoff +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Dr Harry Shrives +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Nidhi Singh +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv