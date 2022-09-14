Paradigm Named to 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

Ranking at Number 20 Validates Paradigm's Commitment to Excellence and People-focused Culture

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced that Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored the company as one of the Best Workplaces in Health CareTM 2022. This is Paradigm's first time being named to this prestigious list, and its strong ranking at number 20 reflects the company's commitment to a positive, diverse, and supportive employee-centric culture.

The Best Workplaces in Health CareTM award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. In that survey, 90% of Paradigm's employees said Paradigm is a great place to work , significantly higher than the average U.S. company's employee assent rate of only 57%.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in health care by Great Place to Work® and Fortune," said John S. Watts Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "At Paradigm, our focus is on putting people first—from the injured workers and clients we serve to the employees who embody our values and work tirelessly every day to further our mission. As we continue to expand our business with innovative solutions that allow us to serve more people and deliver better health outcomes, this journey is only made possible through the efforts of our dedicated teams."

The Best Workplaces in Health CareTM list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, a designation that Paradigm received earlier this year.

"This achievement represents Paradigm's dedication to a highly supportive and collaborative company culture that empowers our employees and their teams," said Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paradigm. "One of the core values that guides our company is creating a culture of shared purpose, centered on making a difference and delivering exceptional outcomes for the injured workers and families we serve. As our business grows, we believe our purpose-driven mission will continue to attract top talent that will help us make a positive impact on the lives we touch."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the United States that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is within the organization.

Learn about the people-focused culture and opportunities for meaningful work at Paradigm .

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

