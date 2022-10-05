PARADISO, BARCELONA IS NO.1 AS THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2022 ARE REVEALED

Paradiso , Barcelona is The World's Best Bar – the first time it has been won by a bar outside New York or London

, is The World's Best Bar – the first time it has been won by a bar outside or The 2022 list features bars from 26 cities with 14 new entries

with Florence , Lisbon and Naples feature in the list for the first time

, and feature in the list for the first time Italian Agostino Perrone is voted Roku Industry Icon

is voted Roku Industry Icon Stockholm's Röda Huset is Campari One To Watch

is Campari One To Watch Juliana ( Guayaquil ) wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu

( ) wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Little Red Door , Paris receives the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

, Paris receives the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award New York's Double Chicken Please is Disaronno Highest New Entry, placing at No.6

is Disaronno Highest New Entry, placing at No.6 Sips, Barcelona secures the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 34 places to No.3

secures the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 34 places to No.3 Mexico City's Licorería Limantour is Rémy Martin Legend of The List and The Best Bar in North America

is Rémy Martin Legend of The List and The Best Bar in BKK Social Club , Bangkok is London Essence Best New Opening

, is London Essence Best New Opening The inaugural 50 Best The Blend Scholar is Drew Fleming of Kiki Lounge, Isle of Man

BARCELONA, Spain , Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, were unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on Tuesday 4th October. In its 14th year, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the achievements of the international cocktail scene. This year marked the first time the ceremony was held outside London.

Hidden behind a refrigerator in the back of a Barcelona pastrami shop, Paradiso offers a masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun. Owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their team serve up meticulously crafted cocktails with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Other bars in the top-five are London'sTayēr + Elementary (No.2), Barcelona'sSips (No.3), Mexico City'sLicorería Limantour (No.4) and Little Red Door in Paris (No.5). The full list can be viewed here.

Mark Sansom, Content Director of The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "This is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World's Best Bar, a testament to the achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team. Named One To Watch in 2017, Paradiso has been a firm fixture of the list since opening. Our congratulations go out to every bar on the list and we are delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global industry."

Media centre registration and access:

https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/mediacentre/media-contacts

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904553/50_Best.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914354/50_Best.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908603/Worlds_50_Best_Bars_2022.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradiso-barcelona-is-no1-as-the-worlds-50-best-bars-2022-are-revealed-301641272.html

SOURCE 50 Best