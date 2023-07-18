Paradox earns Workday Certified Badge for scheduling integration with Workday Recruiting.

Used by clients like Pfizer, Unilever, and more, Paradox's Conversational Interview Scheduling saves recruiters and hiring managers countless hours every week — shortening time to schedule by more than 90%.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the conversational recruiting software helping companies like Unilever and McDonald's hire faster with fewer resources by automating recruiting work, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Paradox, a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Ventures Software Partner, now provides clients with a faster, more seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with Paradox's interview scheduling.

Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application that helps organizations manage their entire recruiting lifecycle in a unified system.

"I've always admired Workday's commitment to innovating for its customers — and how laser-focused they are on driving exceptional employee and candidate experiences," said Aaron Matos, Paradox's founder and CEO. "We've had the fortune of working closely with the Workday team after Workday Ventures invested in our Series C fundraise, and the partnership has always revolved around how we can collectively help our mutual customers improve the hiring process for candidates and hiring teams. This is a big milestone for our partnership — and we're excited to bring this integration to our joint customers."

This integration with Workday makes it even easier for talent acquisition teams to use Paradox's conversational interview scheduling directly from Workday Recruiting. Based on a step and status API, a recruiter or hiring manager simply needs to move a candidate or applicant to interview status in Workday Recruiting, and Paradox's conversational software will automatically handle interview scheduling — immediately looking for open time on a recruiter or hiring manager's calendar and sending invites via text or email to the candidate and interviewer(s).

"With Paradox, we saw the opportunity to improve and streamline our recruiting process. The Paradox and Workday integration makes interview scheduling simpler for our teams and our candidates, which allows us to save time while creating a faster, high-touch candidate experience," said Chris Gunnels, Director of Talent Acquisition at Safelite. "We were initially attracted to Paradox because we saw a partner that thinks differently about building recruiting software. We're excited by our continued partnership with Paradox as we work together to drive increased automation and efficiency in all aspects of our hiring process."

In addition to Safelite, other global joint clients of Workday and Paradox have seen improved recruiting ROI:

For an innovative automotive manufacturer, the Paradox and Workday integration automated 75,000+ interviews for recruiters in less than a year and improved the time to schedule the first interview from 5 days to 29 minutes.

A global pharmaceutical company has enabled near-complete automation for interview scheduling, reducing the time to schedule interviews by 80% and generating a 98% candidate satisfaction rating.

More information on Paradox's Workday Certified Integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which allows customers to discover solutions built by Workday and its partners. Paradox was also named winner of the 2023 Partner Innovation Awards.

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just six years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019, 2021, and 2022, and consecutive honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was recently ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai. To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai.

