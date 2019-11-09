Paragon 28 Portfolio of Products Added to $30M ECAT (Electronic Catalog) Federal Contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood, Colorado-based Paragon 28, Inc. products have been successfully added to a national ECAT contract with a value of $30M over 5 years. The ECAT contract is administered by the Defense Logistics Agency and will streamline the purchasing of Paragon 28 products for Department of Defense customers. The contract became effective on October 30, 2019 and will remain in effect for five years.

"Pretty much our entire current product offering with over 3,400 products are all available on the contract," says Lee Rosenthal, the Vice President of National Accounts and Co-Founder at Paragon 28. "Substantial advancements in our portfolio including the launch of our eagerly anticipated Total Ankle Replacement and multiple hindfoot fusion nail systems in the coming months are sure to increase the value of the contract as well. We have already launched ten systems in 2019 and expect to amend the existing Agreement in the near future to include nearly 20 product launches in 2020.

"But most importantly my American flag flies proudly outside my home every day, and speaking for the entire Paragon 28 team, we are thrilled to be able to now provide our deserving active military and veterans access to the latest and most innovative technology available today in foot and ankle surgery. Contrary to what some large orthopedic companies might lead you to believe, I think the Federal Government recognizes the value and relentless innovation that a small high growth company like Paragon 28 brings to our active military and veterans," concludes Rosenthal.

As a leader in the fastest growing segment of orthopedics, contracts such as this one represent an enormous opportunity and validation as Paragon 28 continues to invest in the creation of complete surgeon-centric systems, specialty instruments, surgeon education, and next generation implants to solve real world issues faced by foot and ankle surgeons.

About Paragon 28

Since the inception of the company in 2010, Paragon 28 has passionately worked to advance the science behind foot and ankle surgery blending surgical philosophies from global thought leaders to develop biomechanically and clinically relevant solutions. To learn more about this specific contract or the innovative portfolio of foot and ankle specific solutions from Paragon 28 please visit www.paragon28.com.

CONTACT:

Jim Edson

jedson@paragon28.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-28-portfolio-of-products-added-to-30m-ecat-electronic-catalog-federal-contract-300955077.html

SOURCE Paragon 28, Inc.