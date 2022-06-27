Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement on Much Needed Investment in VA Infrastructure Still Needed Despite Announcement About AIR Commission

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Charles Brown released the following statement in response to today's release from a bipartisan group of Senators announcing their opposition to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission moving forward.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America supported the VA MISSION Act which established the AIR process. However, we have been concerned about the delays in standing up the AIR Commission and have had ongoing concerns regarding the validity of VA's recommendations and the data on which they rested. We appreciate the commitment expressed today by a bipartisan group of Senators to ensuring VA's infrastructure allows the department to meet the needs of veterans with catastrophic disabilities both now and in the future even as they oppose further action on the AIR Commission. Moving forward, we call on Congress to implement needed reforms to help the VA better manage its infrastructure and provide significant financial investments to ensure that the SCI/D system of care and the broader VA health care system are able to fully meet the needs of all catastrophically disabled veterans, their families and caregivers."

The MISSION Act of 2018 required the VA to conduct a nationwide study and issue recommendations for future investments in VA health care facilities to the AIR Commission (PVA Executive Director Carl Blake was nominated by the White House to serve on the commission). The purpose of the AIR Commission was to hold public hearings, visit VA facilities, meet with employees and VA partners, and listen to veterans to help them assess VA's recommendations and then make any changes deemed necessary before submitting the recommendations to the President for further consideration.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

