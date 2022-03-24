Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement applauding the Senate for passing the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National Vice President and Chair of its Anita Bloom Women Veterans Health Committee Tammy Jones this week released the following statement applauding the Senate for passage of the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act (also known as the MAMMO Act). The legislation, which now awaits further action in the House, would expand lifesaving mammograph screenings. The MAMMO Act directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study accessing to mammography services for disabled women veterans. It would also ensure community-based providers, who receive VA patients, have accessible mammogram equipment and are informed on best practices for screening paralyzed and disabled veterans.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America commends Senators Tester, Boozman, Hirono, and Collins for moving this legislation forward and making women a priority. Women in uniform, who are more likely to receive a breast cancer diagnosis than their civilian counterparts, are the fastest-growing military demographic, and subsequently, veteran population. They fought for and earned premier health care services in a fully operational system and are committed to ensuring their long-term well-being through preventative breast cancer screenings. Regardless of their mobility capabilities, no one should have to worry if they received an insufficient exam or worse, no exam at all due to a lack of accessible medical equipment. We now urge the House to pass this bill and end the unnecessary worry women veterans with mobility disabilities have concerning their health."

As part of the proposed bill, the VA would also be required to: improve breast cancer screening technology at all VA facilities; develop a strategic plan for breast imaging services; collaborate with the Department of Defense on breast cancer treatment and research; and direct its Office of Inspector General to report on access and quality of all mammography services. The legislation would also create a tele-mammography pilot program for veterans in remote areas with limited access to VA facilities; upgrade 3-D imaging to ensure fewer false positives and less repeat scans; and improve partnerships with the National Cancer Institute.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases like MS and ALS. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

