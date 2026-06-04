Paramount Skydance Aktie

Paramount Skydance für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412AL / ISIN: US69932A2042

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Watchlist
>
04.06.2026 15:44:11

Paramount+ To Be Exclusive Home Of UFC Main Cards In Canada From 2027

(RTTNews) - Paramount, a Skydance Corp (PSKY) and UFC, the mixed martial arts organization, on Thursday said they expanded their media rights partnership to make Paramount+ the exclusive home of UFC Numbered Event main cards in Canada for six years beginning in 2027.

The deal will give Paramount+ subscribers in Canada live access to all 13 marquee UFC Numbered Event main cards annually at no additional cost. Numbered Events, traditionally known as pay-per-views, typically feature championship bouts.

The agreement expands on a seven-year, multi-territory UFC rights deal announced in 2025 and makes Paramount+ the exclusive streaming destination for UFC in North America, Latin America and Australia.

"Beginning in 2027, Paramount+ subscribers in Canada will get every UFC Numbered Event main card live, at no additional cost," UFC Chief Executive Dana White said.

Paramount+ Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada Rodrigo Mazin said the expansion lets the company serve a "deeply engaged MMA audience".

On the Nasdaq, shares of Paramount are currently gaining 1.15 percent, changing hands at $10.57.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paramount Skydance

mehr Nachrichten