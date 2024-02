Paramount and Hasbro: A Match Made in Heaven? 3 Things Investors Should Know About Their Latest Partnership.

The reviews are in , and Dungeons and Dragons (DND) is a hit!According to movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (HAT) fantasy flick won a 91% rating from critics, and 93% approval from audiences -- and collected $93.2 million in U.S. box office receipts. BoxOfficeMojo points out that, when you add in global box office figures, that number swells to $208.2 million. But that probably wasn't enough cash to make HAT profitable for Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA), its distributor. The movie reportedly cost $150 million to produce, and the movie industry's rule of thumb is that marketing costs generally double a film's final budget -- meaning Paramount needed the movie to rake in $300 million-plus to earn a decent profit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel