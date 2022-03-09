09.03.2022 00:00:00

Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during Deutsche Bank's Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

ViacomCBS today announced that the global media company will become Paramount Global (referred to as “Paramount”), effective February 16, bringing together its leading portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name. (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

