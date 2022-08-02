|
02.08.2022 22:15:00
Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.
At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.
About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.
