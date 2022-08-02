Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 22:15:00

Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

ViacomCBS today announced that the global media company will become Paramount Global (referred to as “Paramount”), effective February 16, bringing together its leading portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name. (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

About Paramount 

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @Paramount on social platforms.

PARA-IR

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-declares-quarterly-cash-dividends-301598257.html

SOURCE Paramount Global

