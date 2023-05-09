Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 00:30:00

Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Paramount Global (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

PARA-IR

About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-declares-quarterly-cash-dividends-301818771.html

SOURCE Paramount Global

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paramount Globalmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paramount Globalmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CBS Corp Registered Shs -A- 17,65 -1,40% CBS Corp Registered Shs -A-
Paramount Global 15,19 -1,47% Paramount Global

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX rutscht in die Verlustzone ab -- DAX nur wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen