04.08.2022 13:00:00
Paramount Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Please visit the Paramount investor relations website at https://ir.paramount.com/static-files/static-files/19c917ac-a92b-4e68-920a-db1264e56def to view the press release.
The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) today, and a live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage.
The call can also be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) using access code 907998. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.
An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on August 4, in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Paramount's Investors homepage, and at 866-813-9403 using access code 709503.
The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors homepage of Paramount's website.
About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.
For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @Paramount on social platforms.
PARA-IR
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-reports-second-quarter-financial-results-301599812.html
SOURCE Paramount Global
