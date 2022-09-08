|
08.09.2022 14:00:00
Paramount Global's Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question and answer session during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.
For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @Paramount on social platforms.
PARA-IR
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-globals-chief-executive-officer-bob-bakish-to-participate-in-the-2022-goldman-sachs-communacopia--technology-conference-301620254.html
SOURCE Paramount Global
