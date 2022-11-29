|
29.11.2022 22:15:00
Paramount Global's Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish to Participate in the 2022 UBS Global TMT Conference
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:50 am ET.
A live webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.
About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.
For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.
PARA-IR
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-globals-chief-executive-officer-bob-bakish-to-participate-in-the-2022-ubs-global-tmt-conference-301688849.html
SOURCE Paramount Global
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CBS Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: CBS A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: CBS A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: CBS A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: CBS A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: CBS A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22