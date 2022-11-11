|
Paramount Global's Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra to Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a fireside chat during the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:25 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.
About Paramount
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.
