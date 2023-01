Paramount Is Down 80% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When screening for companies with higher dividend yields, it doesn't take long for Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) to come up. Its attractive 5.1% payout might have this stock on investors' short lists.And with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) owning 15% of the company, it is reassuring that one of the world's greatest investors is backing Paramount. But the stock has performed horribly, tumbling 44% from last year and down 80% from its all-time high (after a two-day spike in 2021). Should you follow Buffett's lead and buy Paramount? Or is this stock on its last legs? Continue reading