Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) James Riddell 103,951,126 99.93% 69,800 0.07% James Bell 103,455,770 99.46% 565,156 0.54% Wilfred Gobert 101,488,593 97.57% 2,532,333 2.43% Dirk Jungé 103,848,141 99.83% 172,785 0.17% Kim Lynch Proctor 103,945,519 99.93% 75,407 0.07% Robert MacDonald 103,817,004 99.80% 203,922 0.20% Keith MacLeod 103,910,907 99.89% 110,019 0.11% Susan Riddell Rose 103,478,619 99.48% 542,307 0.52%

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 105,497,656 (99.56%) of the votes cast for and 462,600 (0.44%) votes withheld.





An ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 100,225,352 (96.35%) of the votes cast for and 3,795,574 (3.65%) of the votes cast against.





An ordinary resolution confirming certain amendments to the bylaws of the Company concerning the holding of shareholder meetings by electronic means was approved with 103,963,440 (99.94%) of the votes cast for and 57,486 (0.06%) of the votes cast against.

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

