06.05.2021 00:44:00
Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
James Riddell
103,951,126
99.93%
69,800
0.07%
James Bell
103,455,770
99.46%
565,156
0.54%
Wilfred Gobert
101,488,593
97.57%
2,532,333
2.43%
Dirk Jungé
103,848,141
99.83%
172,785
0.17%
Kim Lynch Proctor
103,945,519
99.93%
75,407
0.07%
Robert MacDonald
103,817,004
99.80%
203,922
0.20%
Keith MacLeod
103,910,907
99.89%
110,019
0.11%
Susan Riddell Rose
103,478,619
99.48%
542,307
0.52%
In addition:
- The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 105,497,656 (99.56%) of the votes cast for and 462,600 (0.44%) votes withheld.
- An ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 100,225,352 (96.35%) of the votes cast for and 3,795,574 (3.65%) of the votes cast against.
- An ordinary resolution confirming certain amendments to the bylaws of the Company concerning the holding of shareholder meetings by electronic means was approved with 103,963,440 (99.94%) of the votes cast for and 57,486 (0.06%) of the votes cast against.
ABOUT Paramount
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".
