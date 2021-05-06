+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
06.05.2021 00:44:00

Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Paramount Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:


VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD


Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

103,951,126

99.93%

69,800

0.07%

James Bell

103,455,770

99.46%

565,156

0.54%

Wilfred Gobert

101,488,593

97.57%

2,532,333

2.43%

Dirk Jungé

103,848,141

99.83%

172,785

0.17%

Kim Lynch Proctor

103,945,519

99.93%

75,407

0.07%

Robert MacDonald

103,817,004

99.80%

203,922

0.20%

Keith MacLeod

103,910,907

99.89%

110,019

0.11%

Susan Riddell Rose

103,478,619

99.48%

542,307

0.52%

In addition:

  • The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 105,497,656 (99.56%) of the votes cast for and 462,600 (0.44%) votes withheld.

  • An ordinary resolution approving the unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 100,225,352 (96.35%) of the votes cast for and 3,795,574 (3.65%) of the votes cast against.

  • An ordinary resolution confirming certain amendments to the bylaws of the Company concerning the holding of shareholder meetings by electronic means was approved with 103,963,440 (99.94%) of the votes cast for and 57,486 (0.06%) of the votes cast against.

ABOUT Paramount

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit kräftigem Plus aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztlich schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Markt erzielten im Mittwochshandel kräftige Gewinne. Der US-Aktienmarkt geht mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen in den Feierabend. Der Hang Seng bewegte sich sogar in der Verlustzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen