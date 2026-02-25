Paramount Skydance Aktie
WKN DE: A412AL / ISIN: US69932A2042
|
25.02.2026 17:56:42
Paramount Skydance Just Raised its Bid for Warner Bros. -- Is the Netflix Deal Dead?
The battle between Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) continued recently, with Warner Bros. (NASDAQ: WBD) saying Paramount has raised its all-cash bid to buy the company by $1 to $31 per share.Furthermore, Paramount included a $7 billion termination fee if the acquisition is not approved by regulators. Paramount had already made its offer more attractive by agreeing to pay the $2.8 billion termination fee that Warner Bros. would owe Netflix if it walked away from the agreement it already has in place. Netflix is already planning to buy Warner Bros.' television and film studios, including HBO Max.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paramount Skydance
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: Paramount Skydance mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Paramount Skydance stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: Skydance Media LLC Registered B öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.25