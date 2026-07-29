Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJQZ / ISIN: US9344231041
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29.07.2026 14:12:01
Paramount Skydance's CFO Sold Over 95,000 Shares Amid Delays with Its Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Dennis Cinelli, Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY), reported a disposal of 95,401 shares of Class B common stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($9.25); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close.Paramount Skydance Corporation is a global media and entertainment conglomerate with $29.4 billion in trailing 12-month revenue and approximately 17,600 employees. It is positioned as a diversified content creator and distributor across traditional broadcast, streaming, and theatrical channels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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