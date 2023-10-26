PARAPRO'S THOUGHT LEADER AI: WHERE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MEETS SCABIES EXPERTISE

AI-driven Virtual Consultation Platform with Leading Medical Experts

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParaPRO, a leading specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in innovative treatments for human ectoparasites, has unveiled Thought Leader AI. This cutting-edge decision support tool, developed in collaboration with the Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) at the University of Southern California, enables healthcare practitioners to conduct lifelike consultations with top scabies specialists. From diagnosis to treatment, Thought Leader AI aims to support clinical decision-making and foster a virtual exchange of expert insights. Healthcare providers can visit www.thoughtleaderai.org to experience Thought Leader AI in action. Non-healthcare providers can contact info@klcpr.com to receive instructions on how to access the platform.

This transformative platform utilizes advanced AI-based natural language processing to distill precise responses from extensive curated video footage featuring three disease-state experts. It offers real-time, evidence-based consultations for diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient management. By allowing healthcare practitioners to tap into novel perspectives and expert insights, Thought Leader AI establishes a vibrant virtual forum for best practices.

The highly respected experts featured on the platform are:

Dr. Theodore Rosen , MD, FAAD , Professor of Dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine ; Chief of Dermatology Services at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center

, Professor of Dermatology at ; Chief of Dermatology Services at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center Dr. Anthony J. Mancini , MD, FAAP, FAAD, Division Head & Associate Fellowship Program Director, Dermatology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago ; Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

Division Head & Associate Fellowship Program Director, Dermatology, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ; Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Christopher Belcher , MD, FAAP, Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease, Payton Manning Children's Hospital, St. Vincent/Ascension.

"We are excited to broaden access to Thought Leader AI so that all healthcare practitioners can easily access this transformative decision support tool," said Bill Culpepper III, President of ParaPRO. "This new technology allows clinicians, many of whom don't often see scabies in their practices, to engage in "live" consults with well-known medical specialists on scabies anytime, anywhere. It's akin to having the world's leading experts at your side in real-time. Thought Leader AI also informs clinicians about available treatment options, including the first and only FDA-approved 'complete cure' for scabies."

Added Dr. Rosen, "This platform has the potential to revolutionize how medical professionals approach complex cases and collaborate to provide the highest quality care. With Thought Leader AI, healthcare professionals can make more informed decisions, collaborate seamlessly, and deliver expected outcomes."

With scabies affecting nearly 1 million Americans yearly1, accurate diagnosis and effective treatment remain paramount. Thought Leader AI addresses these challenges head-on, allowing practitioners to seek real-time expert advice, gain invaluable clinical insights, and explore best practices.

About Scabies

Scabies is a pervasive global health challenge. Affecting a diverse demographic, it thrives and spreads in crowded environments due to direct, prolonged skin-to-skin transmission.2 Caused by an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite, Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis, symptoms primarily include intense itching and a distinct skin rash.

About Natroba

Natroba (spinosad) Topical Suspension, 0.9% is an FDA-approved, targeted topical prescription therapy with multi-ectoparasitic indications. Natroba is indicated for the topical treatment of scabies infestations in adult and pediatric patients four (4) years of age and older and is the only FDA-approved, targeted topical prescription therapy that meets the latest FDA criteria for effectiveness and safety in treating scabies infestations.3-6

Natroba is dosed as a single, full-body application. Click here for a video on how to properly apply Natroba.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

Natroba™ Topical Suspension is a pediculicide indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestations in adult and pediatric patients six (6) months of age and older.

Adjunctive Measures

Natroba™ Topical Suspension should be used in the context of an overall lice management program:

Wash in hot water or dry-clean all recently worn clothing, hats, used bedding and towels

Wash personal care items such as combs, brushes, and hair clips in hot water

A fine-tooth comb or special nit comb may be used to remove dead lice and nits.

Important Safety Information

Natroba™ Topical Suspension contains benzyl alcohol and is not recommended for use in neonates and infants below the age of 6 months. Intravenous administration of benzyl alcohol has been associated with serious adverse reactions and death in neonates and low birth-weight infants. Most common adverse events were: application site redness (3%), eye redness (2%) and application site irritation (1%).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About ParaPRO

ParaPRO LLC. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on innovating anti-parasitic formulations that minimize the disruption and economic burden on patients and families and providing support for the broader professional community with the most current insights, tools and resources that educate and inform. In 2021, the company introduced the first product (new drug application) for scabies to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 30 years and the only targeted topical therapy that meets the FDA's new criteria for a "complete cure".7,8 For more information, visit www.ParaPRO.com

References

IQVIA March 2019- March 2021 .

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parasites. https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/scabies/. Accessed, 9/26/22.

Natroba Prescribing Information.

Data on file, ParaPRO, LLC.

Summary of NDA approvals & receipts, 1938 to the present. US FDA website. https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/histories-product-regulation/summary-nda-approvals-receipts-1938-present. Accessed January 19, 2021 .

LaMaina J. Can the record-breaking number of FDA new drug approvals continue? Forbes website. https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamaina/2019/01/09/canthe- record-breaking-number-of-fda-new-drug-approvals-continue/?sh=260bdf15aa83. Published January 9, 2019 . Accessed January 19, 2021 .

U.S. FDA (n.d.). Orange Book: Approved Drug products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/ob/index.cfm. Accessed, 9/26/22.

Data on file, ParaPRO, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parapros-thought-leader-ai-where-artificial-intelligence-meets-scabies-expertise-301968180.html

SOURCE ParaPRO, LLC