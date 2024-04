Parasoft unveils safety testing tool for C and C++ apps

Parasoft has launched a tool to enhance safety testing for C and C++ applications. The tool comes at a time when the two venerable programming languages have come under fire over safety concerns.Announced April 8, the C/C++test CT (Continous Testing) tool is intended to empower large developer teams to build reliable and dependable embedded systems. It provides a comprehensive solution for large teams engaged in the development of safety -critical and security-critical C and C++ products, Parasoft said. C/C++test CT integrates with developers’ desktop environments such as Visual Studio Code, unit testing frameworks such as GoogleTest, Boost.Test, and CppUnit, and CI/CD workflows for continuous testing and efficiency, according to Parasoft.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel