Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 16:51:00

Parents as Teachers Launches New Rebranded Web-Based Tool to Help Families Find Services

A Program Locator Included on New Website with New Look

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based international nonprofit organization, Parents as Teachers has released a new website design to complement its rebranding campaign, and have included a program locator where families can enter their cities or zip codes and find programs in their area.

PAT Logo

"We know that It can be challenging for new parents to quickly find support when they need it," said Parents as Teachers President, and CEO Constance Gully. "We've rebuilt our website from the ground up to reflect our new brand identity and as a more useful and intuitive tool for all our audiences. We are thrilled to offer this resource for parents of young children so that they can quickly access home visiting services." 

To support its ambitious future growth plans and a rising need to clarify its message in the marketplace, the 38-year-old early childhood development parenting education organization recently underwent a rebranding initiative.

The updated look signifies the progress and evolution of the trusted organization as it enters a new phase of its history. Parents as Teachers' new brand icon is an abstract representation of a nurturing caregiver and a young child, representing the organization's work to actively engage families to ensure that their children are healthy, safe, learning, and ready for school.

About Parents as Teachers

Parents as Teachers' programs build strong communities, thriving families, and children by matching parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child's earliest years in life, from pregnancy through kindergarten. The internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 38 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. Parents as Teachers currently serves 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, five other countries, and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc. is located in St. Louis, MO.

For more information or to speak with someone from the organization, reach out to eric.clark@parentsasteachers.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-as-teachers-launches-new-rebranded-web-based-tool-to-help-families-find-services-301678782.html

SOURCE Parents as Teachers

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen im grünen Bereich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominieren am Donnerstag die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen