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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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27.06.2026 08:00:32
Parents booking air-conditioned hotels to keep babies safe in UK heatwave
Hotels report increase in last-minute bookings, including from families attempting to escape hot homesEurope heatwave: latest updatesFamilies, including parents with newborn babies, are booking air-conditioned rooms in hotels to escape the UK heatwave, with companies reporting a surge in demand.Data from the accommodation reservation website Booking.com shows that since 1 June, the share of searches using the “air-conditioning” filter has tripled across Great Britain coinciding with the latest heatwave in northern Europe. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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