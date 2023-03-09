|
Parents on universal credit may be allowed to claim more for childcare
Increase expected in spring budget, which could also mandate upfront childcare payments from DWPMinisters are considering allowing parents on universal credit to claim back more cash on childcare as a way of easing rising cost of living pressures.The government’s childcare offer is also expected to help boost the number of childminders by making it easier for them to register with agencies rather than signing up via Ofsted. Continue reading...
