Park Aerospace Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported first quarter net earnings before special items of $1.91 million compared to $2.76 million, prior year. Earnings per share before special items was $0.09 compared to $0.13.

Net earnings was $1.91 million compared to $2.75 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.09 compared to $0.13. The company noted that it had no pretax restructuring charges in the first quarter compared to $14 thousand, a year ago.

Net sales declined to $12.78 million from $13.59 million, previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.