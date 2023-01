Park Aerospace Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported on Wednesday that net earnings for the third quarter grew to $2.23 million or $0.11 per share from $1.74 million or $0.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.12 per share, compared to $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales for the quarter edged up to $13.87 million from $13.86 million in the same quarter last year.

