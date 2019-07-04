04.07.2019 23:13:00

Park Lawn Company Limited Announces Change to Member Conducting Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Company Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol:  PRL) announced today that it has changed the member conducting the Normal Course Issuer Bid on its behalf. 

The member the Company will be using is PI Financial Corp., #1900 – 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3N1 (Telephone:  (888) 525-8811).

About Park Lawn
In addition to its continued involvement in the development of the 57 Linelle Street site, Park Lawn Company Limited holds 37,092 shares of Park Lawn Corporation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Park Lawn Company Limited

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet den Handel mit Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich -- Wall Street am Donnerstag geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag zulegen. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten uneinheitlich. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB