Park Lawn Corporation Announces Election of Directors, Appoints J. Bradley Green as CEO, Jay Dodds as President and COO and Appoints both Mr. Green and Mr. Dodds to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("Park Lawn" or the "Company") announced today that each of the six nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 5, 2020 was elected as a director of Park Lawn at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 22, 2020. The vote was conducted by online ballot. Detailed results of the votes cast at the meeting are set out below:

Withheld Paul G. Smith 17,446,172 98.702% 229,383 1.298% Marilyn Brophy 17,625,751 99.718% 49,804 0.282% Amy Freedman 17,627,346 99.727% 48,209 0.273% Deborah Robinson 17,470,090 98.838% 205,465 1.162% Steven Scott 15,086,829 85.354% 2,588,726 14.646% John Ward 17,459,829 98.780% 215,726 1.220%

The Company also announced the appointment of J. Bradley Green as Chief Executive Officer and Jay D. Dodds as President and Chief Operating Officer. Both individuals have were appointed to the Company's Board of Directors following the annual meeting. Mr. Green assumed the role as Interim CEO on March 31, 2020 prior to which he served as the President of the Company.

Park Lawn's Chair, Paul G. Smith, said, "Brad is a seasoned industry leader with many years of experience in the funeral and cemetery industry. As Interim CEO over the last several months, Brad has demonstrated his leadership by effectively guiding the organization during an unprecedented and challenging time. Brad's depth of operational knowledge coupled with his strategic insight makes him the clear choice to execute on Park Lawn's previously communicated growth strategy."

"I am excited for the opportunity to continue to lead Park Lawn and build our pipeline for growth," commented Mr. Green. "We will continue to serve the evolving needs of each family we serve as well as the expectations of our shareholders and I am confident that, as an organization, we have the team in place to execute on our stated strategy."

In addition to Mr. Green's appointment, Jay Dodds will assume the role of President and COO. Mr. Dodds has over 35 years of industry experience and has served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company since May 2018. Mr. Green and Mr. Dodds have worked as a team for 14 years at Park Lawn and predecessor companies delivering strong results throughout their respective careers.

About Park Lawn Corporation

Park Lawn provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). Park Lawn and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. Park Lawn operates in five Canadian provinces and fifteen U.S. states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of Park Lawn and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on Park Lawn's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, the Park Lawn's growth strategy and meeting expectations of shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Park Lawn's Annual Information Form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Park Lawn assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

