Park Street A/S announces results of annual general meeting 2024

Park Street A/S

Results of annual general meeting

Results of Park Street A/S' annual general meeting 2024

Today, Park Street A/S held its annual general meeting 2024 in accordance with the notice and the agenda announced on 4 April 2024.

The following resolutions were adopted:

Approval of the audited annual report for the financial year 2023.

Approval of the results in accordance with the approved annual report for the financial year 2023 being carried over to the financial year 2024.





Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2023.

Resolution to reduce the share capital with a nominal amount of DKK 15,120,450 by annulment of treasury shares as set out in the notice.

Re-election of Anita Nassar, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong, Claes Peter Rading and Medha Pattem as members of the board of directors.





Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting (with delegation powers) to file the passed resolutions with the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen).

No further items or proposals were discussed.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted Anita Nassar as chairman.

Best Regards

Pradeep Pattem

CEO

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03