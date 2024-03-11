|
11.03.2024 12:12:37
Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024
Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024
Transactions during 29 February 2024 – 11 March 2024
On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 29 February 2024 – 11 March 2024:
|Number of shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|29-Feb-2024
|0
|0
|07-Mar-2024
|19,928
|8.87
|Accumulated, under the Program
|19,928
|0
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordicom A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nordicom A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordicom A-S
|9,40
|9,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.