20.03.2024 16:33:41

Park Street A/S - Share buyback program 2024

Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024

Transactions during 29 February 2024 – 20 March 2024

On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 29 February  2024 – 20 March 2024:

      Number of shares bought     Average transaction price
29-Feb-2024     0
07-Mar-2024
19,9288.87
13-Mar-2024240,552
9.40
Accumulated, under the program260,4809.36

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordicom A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Nordicom A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordicom A-S 11,50 1,77% Nordicom A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen