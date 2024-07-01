|
01.07.2024 10:13:40
Park Street A/S - Share buyback program 2024
Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024 Transactions during 26 June 2024 - 30 June 2024
On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 26 June 2024 - 30 June 2024:
|Number of shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|29-Feb-2024
|0
|0
|07-Mar-2024
|19,928
|8.87
|13-Mar-2024
|240,552
|9.40
|21-Mar-2024
|10,000,000*
|9.36
|03-Apr-2024
|0
|0
|12-Apr-2024
|0
|0
|23-Apr-2024
|0
|0
|06-May-2024
|0
|0
|15-May-2024
|0
|0
|27-May-2024
|0
|0
|06-June-2024
|0
|0
|17-June-2024
|0
|0
|26-June-2024
|2,493
|10.30
|27-June-2024
|809,310
|10.30
|28-June-2024
|10
|10.30
|Accumulated, under the Program
|11,072,293
|9.43
(*) Unlisted Class B Shares
The share buy-back program announced has now been concluded. In the period 28 February 2024 to 30 June 2024, Park Street A/S has bought 11,072,293 shares (1,072,293 Class A shares and 10,000,000 Class B shares) for an average price of DKK 9.43.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
