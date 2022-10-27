Park Systems Celebrates the Merger and Acquisition of Accurion GmbH with Grand Ceremony in Germany

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, expands its business portfolio by acquiring Accurion GmbH, a Germany-based company that develops and manufactures imaging spectroscopic ellipsometers (ISE) and active vibration isolations (AVI). To celebrate this strategic expansion, the M&A ceremony took place last Friday, October 14, 2022, in Goettingen, Germany, gathering both teams of management.

"Today is a historical moment in this company and in my life because it is a start of a new chapter. We are starting the 3rd venture, which goes beyond the AFM. We are planning to develop new ISE solutions for industrial applications, improve the AVI performance for AFM needs, and to use the power of Park Systems's brand to globally promote and distribute Accurion products," commented Dr. Sang-il Park, the CEO of Park Systems, while cutting the red ribbon at the new Park GMBH's facility.

The new company name for Accurion was announced: Park Systems GmbH, Accurion Division. "I'm very convinced that we have chosen a very good partner with many synergies that are not only good for Park's business, but also for Accurion's in these turbulent times," added Stephan Ferneding, the CEO of the new Park Systems GmbH.

The merger of Accurion with Park Systems brings a new era for Park's metrology products that rise above the AFM technology. "By combining the Imaging Spectroscopy and Ellipsometry module to Park Systems platform, we can easily create new ISE solutions for the semiconductor industry. All of that will expand our business portfolio beyond AFM, which is a significant step to fuel our company's growth," revealed Dr. Park.

Since the foundation of Park Systems in 1997, the company has opened over 14 facilities around the world and nanoscience centers equipped with full range of research and industrial AFM tools. Together with the academic and key industrial partners, Park Systems has continuously developed and established new innovative nanometrology standards for the future.

"Park Systems has grown a lot in the past years, which is definitely helpful also for our joint development efforts with Park," commented Kristof Paredis, the R&D Manager from imec, the world-leading R&D and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies and a longtime joint development partner of Park Systems.

The ribbon cutting of Park Systems M&A of Accurion marked the beginning of the next phase expansion of Park Systems business to executing its mission of enabling nanoscale advances.

About Accurion GmbH

Accurion provides high-end and reliable state-of-the-art technology in two product lines: Imaging Ellipsometry and Active Vibration Isolation. In 2009, Halcyonics GmbH, specialist for active vibration isolation solutions and Nanofilm Technology GmbH, expert for surface analyzing tools merged into Accurion GmbH. Looking back on its 30 years of valuable experience enabling technological and scientific progress for customers around the world, Accurion designs and manufactures advanced instrumentation for challenging measurement tasks.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include the world's major semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more about Park Systems, please visit www.parksystems.com.

Media Contact:

Johnny Kim

+82-31-546-6800

johnny.kim@parksystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-systems-celebrates-the-merger-and-acquisition-of-accurion-gmbh-with-grand-ceremony-in-germany-301661330.html

SOURCE Park Systems Corp