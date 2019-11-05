Parker Drilling Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, which included a net income of $4.0 million, or diluted earnings of $0.27 per share, on revenues of $160.1 million. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million(1).

Gary Rich, the Company's President and CEO, said, "Despite the challenging industry environment, we achieved strong third quarter results and took additional steps toward strengthening our balance sheet by paying down $35 million of debt, which will provide significant interest savings going forward, while maintaining ample liquidity as our cash balance is over $100 million at the end of the quarter.

"Our U.S. rental tools segment results decreased as expected during the period, due to declining U.S. land activity, but was partially offset by improved deepwater performance.

"Strategically, our Company's international presence bodes well for the burgeoning up-cycle, both in our drilling and rental tools businesses. Through nine months, our year over year International and Alaska Drilling and International Rental Tools segment revenues have increased 38.6 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively, and we continue to see high levels of tendering activity and new project awards."

Mr. Rich added, "We are very pleased to have received several significant contract awards since the end of the second quarter - all aligned with our focus on capital efficiency. Among these awards are two long-term projects allowing idle drilling rigs to return to service, one new O&M project, and a number of meaningful contract extensions."

Third Quarter Review

Parker Drilling's revenues for the 2019 third quarter, compared with the 2019 second quarter, increased 2.6 percent to $160.1 million from $156.0 million. Operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expense (the "gross margin") decreased 1.8 percent to $42.6 million from $43.4 million and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 26.6 percent, compared with 27.8 percent for the 2019 second quarter.

Rental Tools Services

For the Company's rental tools services business, which is comprised of the U.S. rental tools and international rental tools segments, third quarter revenues decreased 2.4 percent to $73.3 million from $75.1 million for the second quarter. Gross margin decreased 9.9 percent to $27.6 million from $30.6 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 37.6 percent compared with 40.8 percent for the prior period.

U.S. Rental Tools

U.S. rental tools segment revenues decreased 7.0 percent to $49.3 million in the 2019 third quarter from $52.9 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin decreased 14.2 percent to $23.7 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $27.7 million in the 2019 second quarter. Revenues and gross margin decreased in the third quarter primarily as a result of lower customer activity in U.S. land and shelf rentals.

International Rental Tools

International rental tools segment revenues increased 8.6 percent to $24.1 million in the 2019 third quarter from $22.2 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin increased 30.5 percent to $3.8 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $2.9 million in the 2019 second quarter. Improvement in revenues and gross margin resulted from the recognition of project awards in well intervention and increases in surface and tubular activity.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation and table of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA later in this release for more information on non-GAAP financial measures.

Drilling Services

For the Company's drilling services business, which is comprised of the U.S. (lower 48) drilling and International & Alaska drilling segments, third quarter revenues increased 7.2 percent to $86.8 million from $80.9 million for the second quarter. Gross margin increased 17.6 percent to $15.0 million from $12.8 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 17.3 percent compared with 15.8 percent for the prior period.

U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling

U.S. (lower 48) drilling segment revenues increased 16.1 percent to $14.5 million in the 2019 third quarter from $12.5 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin increased 54.1 percent to $3.9 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $2.6 million in the 2019 second quarter. Third quarter revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by increased utilization of our inland barge rig fleet and favorable O&M activity.

International & Alaska Drilling

International & Alaska drilling segment revenues increased 5.6 percent to $72.3 million in the 2019 third quarter from $68.5 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin increased 8.5 percent to $11.1 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $10.2 million in the 2019 second quarter. Revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by activity increases in Mexico as well as O&M operations in Sakhalin Island, Russia and offset by lower utilization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Consolidated

General and administrative expense was $6.0 million for the 2019 third quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter, was $125.8 million, consisting of $101.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $24.7 million available under the Company's credit facility.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $21.7 million, primarily related to the Company's rentals tools services business.

Conference Call

Parker Drilling has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to review third quarter results. The call will be available by telephone by dialing (+1) (412) 902-0003 and asking for the Parker Drilling Third Quarter Conference Call. The call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the call can be accessed on the Company's website for 12 months and will be available by telephone through November 13, 2019 at (+1) (201) 612-7415, conference ID 13695493#.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "outlook," "may," "should," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses we make in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are relevant. Although we believe our assumptions are reasonable based on information currently available, those assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should be aware that certain events could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows. For more information about such events, see "Risk Factors" described in Item 1A. of the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, along with additional risk factors described from time to time in our SEC filings.

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided in the following tables.

Company Description

Parker Drilling provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company's Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets in select U.S. and international markets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. The Company's Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore in the U.S. and international markets. More information about Parker Drilling can be found on the Company's website at www.parkerdrilling.com .

Contact:Nick Henley, Director, Investor Relations, (+1) (281) 406-2082, nick.henley@parkerdrilling.com.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands)











Successor



Predecessor

September 30,

2019



December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)





ASSETS



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,106





$ 48,602

Restricted cash —





10,389

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 167,236





136,437

Rig materials and supplies 22,367





36,245

Other current assets 28,380





35,231

Total current assets 319,089





266,904

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 297,213





534,371

Intangible assets, net 15,117





4,821

Deferred income taxes 4,608





2,143

Other non-current assets 31,630





20,175

Total assets $ 667,657





$ 828,414











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:







Debtor in possession financing $ —





$ 10,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 107,638





75,063

Accrued income taxes 6,352





3,385

Total current liabilities 113,990





88,448

Long-term debt 177,032





—

Other long-term liabilities 15,328





11,544

Long-term deferred tax liability 6,491





510

Commitments and contingencies







Total liabilities not subject to compromise 312,841





100,502

Liabilities subject to compromise —





600,996

Total liabilities 312,841





701,498

Stockholders' equity:







Predecessor preferred stock



—





500

Predecessor common stock —





1,398

Predecessor capital in excess of par value —





766,347

Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) —





(6,879)

Successor common stock 150





—

Successor capital in excess of par value 345,831





—

Successor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 205





—

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 8,630





(634,450)

Total stockholders' equity 354,816





126,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 667,657





$ 828,414



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)





Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2019



2018 Revenues $ 160,083



$ 156,031





$ 123,395

Expenses:











Operating expenses 117,486



112,649





93,943

Depreciation and amortization 20,329



20,391





27,520



137,815



133,040





121,463

Total operating gross margin 22,268



22,991





1,932

General and administrative expense (5,983)



(5,610)





(14,495)

Loss on impairment —



—





(43,990)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net (92)



(53)





9

Reorganization items (211)



(962)





—

Total operating income (loss) 15,982



16,366





(56,544)

Other income (expense):











Interest expense (7,118)



(7,663)





(11,350)

Interest income 362



374





23

Other (258)



(644)





(709)

Total other income (expense) (7,014)



(7,933)





(12,036)

Income (loss) before income taxes 8,968



8,433





(68,580)

Income tax expense 4,979



3,792





2,371

Net income (loss) 3,989



4,641





(70,951)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend —



—





906

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,989



$ 4,641





$ (71,857)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.27



$ 0.31





$ (7.70)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.27



$ 0.31





$ (7.70)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:











Basic 15,044,739



15,044,739





9,334,390

Diluted 15,044,739



15,044,739





9,334,390



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)











Successor



Predecessor

Six Months Ended

September 30,



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019



2019

2018 Revenues $ 316,114





$ 157,397



$ 351,673

Expenses:











Operating expenses 230,135





120,871



277,111

Depreciation and amortization 40,720





25,102



83,205



270,855





145,973



360,316

Total operating gross margin 45,259





11,424



(8,643)















General and administrative expense (11,593)





(8,147)



(28,984)

Loss on impairment —





—



(43,990)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net (145)





384



(126)

Reorganization items (1,173)





(92,977)



—

Total operating income (loss) 32,348





(89,316)



(81,743)

Other income (expense):











Interest expense (14,781)





(274)



(33,787)

Interest income 736





8



76

Other (902)





(10)



(1,609)

Total other income (expense) (14,947)





(276)



(35,320)

Income (loss) before income taxes 17,401





(89,592)



(117,063)

Income tax expense 8,771





656



5,561

Net income (loss) 8,630





(90,248)



(122,624)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend —





—



2,719

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 8,630





$ (90,248)



$ (125,343)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.57





$ (9.63)



$ (13.49)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.57





$ (9.63)



$ (13.49)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:











Basic 15,044,739





9,368,322



9,292,858

Diluted 15,044,739





9,368,322



9,292,858



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)























Successor



Predecessor





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Three Months Ended

September 30,





2019

2019



2018 Revenues:













U.S. rental tools

$ 49,256



$ 52,936





$ 50,944

International rental tools

24,067



22,155





20,151

Total rental tools services

73,323



75,091





71,095

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

14,487



12,479





4,530

International and Alaska drilling

72,273



68,461





47,770

Total drilling services

86,760



80,940





52,300

Total revenues

160,083



156,031





123,395

















Operating expenses:













U.S. rental tools

25,513



25,267





21,949

International rental tools

20,243



19,224





18,773

Total rental tools services

45,756



44,491





40,722

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

10,549



9,923





5,701

International and Alaska drilling

61,181



58,235





47,520

Total drilling services

71,730



68,158





53,221

Total operating expenses

117,486



112,649





93,943

















Operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization:









U.S. rental tools

23,743



27,669





28,995

International rental tools

3,824



2,931





1,378

Total rental tools services

27,567



30,600





30,373

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

3,938



2,556





(1,171)

International and Alaska drilling

11,092



10,226





250

Total drilling services

15,030



12,782





(921)

Total operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization

42,597



43,382





29,452

Depreciation and amortization

(20,329)



(20,391)





(27,520)

Total operating gross margin

$ 22,268



$ 22,991





$ 1,932



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









Successor



Predecessor



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 3,989



$ 4,641





$ (90,248)



$ (43,073)



$ (71,857)

Interest expense

7,118



7,663





274



8,778



11,350

Income tax expense

4,979



3,792





656



2,235



2,371

Depreciation and amortization

20,329



20,391





25,102



24,340



27,520

Predecessor preferred stock dividend

—



—





—



—



906

EBITDA

36,415



36,487





(64,216)



(7,720)



(29,710)

Adjustments:





















Loss on impairment

—



—





—



6,708



43,990

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net

92



53





(384)



1,598



(9)

Pre-petition restructuring charges (1)

—



—





—



11,411



7,724

Reorganization items

211



962





92,977



9,789



—

Interest income

(362)



(374)





(8)



(15)



(23)

Other

258



644





10



414



709

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$ 36,614



$ 37,772





$ 28,379



$ 22,185



$ 22,681





(1) Pre-petition restructuring charges have been allocated to the respective period in which the expense was incurred. Accordingly adjusted EBITDA will differ from what was reported previously.



(2) We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors, and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), remeasurement of foreign currency transactions, tax consequences, impairment and other special items. Special items include items impacting operating expenses that management believes detract from an understanding of normal operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance and period to period comparisons. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Dollars in Thousands, except Per Share) (Unaudited)









Successor



Predecessor



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Three Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2019



2018 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,989



$ 4,641





$ (71,857)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.31





$ (7.70)

















Adjustments:











Loss on impairment $ —



$ —





$ 43,990

Net adjustments —



—





43,990

















Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1) $ 3,989



$ 4,641





$ (27,867)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.27



$ 0.31





$ (2.99)







(1) We believe Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are useful financial measures for investors to assess and understand operating performance for period to period comparisons. Management views the adjustments to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Diluted earnings (loss) per common share to be items outside of the Company's normal operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders or Diluted earnings (loss) per common share.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parker-drilling-reports-2019-third-quarter-results-300952251.html

SOURCE Parker Drilling Company