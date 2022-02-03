|
03.02.2022 14:14:13
Parker Hannifin Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.
For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.42 to $14.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $17.80 to $18.30 per share, assuming organic sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $14.52 to $15.22 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $16.95 to $17.65 per share, assuming organic sales growth of 7 to 10 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.63 per share on a sales growth of 9.0 percent to $15.64 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second quarter, net income declined to $387.60 million or $2.97 per share from $448.35 million $3.42 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $4.46 per share, compared to $3.45 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter increased 12 percent to $3.82 billion from $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic sales increased 13 percent.
The Street was looking for earnings of $3.91 per share on revenues of $3.72 billion for the quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Parker Hannifin Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Parker Hannifin Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Parker Hannifin Corp.
|272,40
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gespalten. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.