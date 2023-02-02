PARKER WAICHMAN LLP ANNOUNCES FILING OF MASTER COMPLAINT

IN RE: Exactech Polyethylene Orthopedic Products Liability Litigation

United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

the Honorable Judge Nicholas Garaufis

Multi-District Litigation (MDL) No. 3044

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, 2023, the Exactech Plaintiffs Steering Committee ("PSC") filed the Master Complaint in the multi-district litigation, In Re: Exactech Polyethylene Orthopedic Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 3044, in the Eastern District of New York.

In the Master Complaint, Plaintiffs allege various causes of action against Exactech, Inc., the manufacturer of over 200,000 recalled hip, knee and ankle prosthetics. Additionally, the Master Complaint alleges various causes of action against TPG, Inc. and affiliated companies. According to the Master Complaint, "TPG is a leading alternative asset manager that works with companies in many sectors, including the medical sector" and "TPG paid over $737 million to merge with and acquire Exactech" and that the "TPG Defendants used Exactech as an agent, alter ego, and mere instrumentality such that TPG Defendants maintained control over Exactech."

Jason Goldstein, a Senior Mass Torts attorney with Parker Waichman, is a member of the Exactech PSC. Mr. Goldstein stated "The filing of the Master Complaint is an important step in this MDL. The allegations contained in the Master Complaint bring to the public light the significance of Exactech and TPG's alleged wrongdoing."

Parker Waichman LLP represents multiple plaintiffs in the Exactech MDL, and anticipates that the size and scope of the litigation will continue to increase as more prosthetic failures become known.

Filing an Exactech Claim

If you or a loved one have received an Exactech implant, you could be entitled to receive substantial monetary compensation from the manufacturer.

Parker Waichman LLP helps those who have suffered from defective products receive full monetary compensation. If you or a loved one believes they were injured by a defective Exactech hip, knee, or ankle, please call our law firm at 1-800-968-7529 or visit our website at www.yourlawyer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parker-waichman-llp-announces-filing-of-master-complaint-301737906.html

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP